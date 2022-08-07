Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu alias Christy O has been evicted from the reality TV show.

The 24-years-old beauty entrepreneur from Ondo state, is the first housemate to be evicted during the Sunday Live Eviction show.

Outspoken Christy O defined herself as a “funny, clever, and hardworking extrovert,” when she was first introduced on the show.

She said that on any given day, you can find her “where the fun is.” Christy O makes time to create poems when she’s not hiking or having a picnic with her close pals.

Asked about her greatest flaw? Her words: I’m a perfectionist, therefore I rarely consider a result satisfactory, especially when someone else has handled the assignment.

Meanwhile, Beauty Tukura, has also been disqualified from the show.

Tukura, who was Miss Nigeria 2019, was sacked from the show for destroying property in the house.

