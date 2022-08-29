By Adegboyega Adeleye

BBNaija Level up housemate, Doyin, has been accused of attempting to break existing relationships in the house.

However, it seems she’s innocent as she tearfully defended herself of such allegations.

Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s “table-shaking” questions on Sunday got the housemates in a search for a gossip scapegoat.

It has led to various confrontations, allegations and denials, especially the latest between Allysyn and Doyin.

Allysyn questioned Doyin about the rumours that she had somehow made attempts to ruin the relationships in the house. Doyin reacted by taking sole responsibility for the Diana and Giddyfia situation because Giddyfia asked her out.

Eloswag also discussed how Doyin is perceived in the house with Chomzy saying, “It’s either Doyin is a good person or someone is painting her bad.”

Doyin seems to be innocent of all the allegations because she hasn’t made any strategic attempt to break any relationship.

However, her frequent desire to settle clashes between lovers and her blunt style of responding to questions could be the reason she’s been scapegoated.

Vanguard News

