By Adeleye Adegboyega

Big brother housemate, Beauty Tukura, was disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy.

Her disqualification came after she was issued a double strike on Sunday, less than an hour before Sunday’s live eviction show.

On Monday, 8th August, Beauty’s social media team put out an official statement reacting to the housemate’s disqualification.

In the statement shared on Twitter, the team stated that they have decided to take it as a lesson and also expressed the current state of disbelief in their camp over her disqualification after only two weeks in the house.

“The last few hours have been an emotional one for BeeNavy, family, and friends of our queen, Beauty Tukura. We are still struggling to come to terms with the whole situation because it’s still hard to believe Beauty’s time in the Big brother house was cut short. This wasn’t the plan, it wasn’t,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

The team stated that they won’t make an excuse for Beauty’s behaviour and thanked her fans for the overwhelming support.

”We can’t and won’t make an excuse for Beauty’s outburst or what inspired it, but we have decided to take this as a lesson, move on and look at the brighter sides.

In just two weeks, we built a resilient force, BEENAVY

Thank you for choosing to stick by this flawed human.”

