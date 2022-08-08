On Sunday evening, big brother housemate, Beauty Tukura, was disqualified from the reality show for fighting fellow housemate Groovy over claims he danced with Chomzy on Saturday during the house party.

Her disqualification came after she was issued a double strike less than an hour before Sunday’s live eviction show.

Beauty was also disqualified for breaking and damaging the house property.

Before she was disqualified, Biggie called the attention of the housemates to address the issue, he said to Beauty: “Your actions last night were out of line; you should have managed your emotions. You removed your microphone; you threw another object at Groovy after throwing your glasses, wig at him….”

Recall that Beauty and Groovy engaged in a serious argument during the Saturday night party after Beauty accused Groovy of dancing with Chomzy.

Last week, Beauty assaulted Ilebaye for defending Chioma, an action that got her a first strike.

However, Biggie on Sunday announced that Beauty was disqualified for violence and asked to leave the house immediately.

