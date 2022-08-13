Amaka and Phyna had a bit of a vibe this morning over cleaning space and it seems the bond between the two is temporarily lost once again. They had a bit of a row in the early hours of the day while trying to have a bonding session.

A video showing the moment Phyna returned to her bed in the morning sparked more conversation about the under-the-duvet incident between Groovy and Phyna that occurred yesterday night.

Before this, it was predicted that Phyna and Amaka, who had been housemates and friends, would quarrel over Groovy due to their shared interests.

However, arguing this morning, Amaka insisted that she was not going to wash the bathroom and it was Phyna’s turn to do so today.

