By Agorua Alfred

THE Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria, PBAN, has commended the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, United Nations Development Program, UNDP, and Bakery Initiatives Group, Nigeria, BIG, for their efforts in imparting requisite baking skills on unemployed youths, thereby contributing in bridging the skills gap in the baking industry.

General Secretary, PBAN, Keinde Ambali, gave the commendation in Lagos, at a Bake Fair, marking the end of an eight-week vocational training in baking and confectionery by BIG, one of the Vocational Training Centres, VTCs, under the auspices of the Lagos State Employability Support Project of the LSETF and the UNDP.

According to Ambali, the scheme has not only helped in reducing unemployment among the youths, but has impacted members of the association positively as they now have a crop of well-trained bakers to employ.

PBAN, he said, is in partnership with BIG to absorb the trainees on internship under the scheme and the feedback the association has been receiving from member-bakeries on the interns has been very encouraging.

In his welcome remarks, Country Representative/Chief Executive Officer, BIG, Ephraim Mbanaso, expressed joy that his company was part of this vocational training put together by LSETF because of the program’s impact in creating opportunities for youths to acquire life changing skills that can turn around their fortunes from being unemployed to becoming successful bakery entrepreneurs.

In her own remark, Chief Executive, Patiti Consulting, Bisola Dere, the lead consultants to LSETF/UNDP on the project, expressed satisfaction with the various products exhibited at the Fair, noting that it is a testimony that they indeed took the training seriously.

