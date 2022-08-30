The world’s first 17.3″ Foldable OLED Intel Evo-certified laptop is two devices in one, with multiple modes for a unique user experience.

ASUS today announced that the groundbreaking Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, will be priced from $3,499 and will roll out globally in Q4 2022.

To create this futuristic device, ASUS and Intel have developed industry-first solutions to advance innovation in the foldables category, including collaborations between domain experts and an ecosystem partnership.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a response to users’ desires to achieve the ideal balance between mobility and productivity in their modern 24/7 lifestyles. ASUS engineers and designers worked seamlessly to create a device that delivers effortless efficiency with a modern minimalist design. It eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by elegantly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.

This groundbreaking Intel®️ Evo™️-certified foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED display in one device: a large 4:3 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 12.5-inch 1920 by 1280 displays . When folded fully closed along the precision-engineered 180° hinge — which is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles — it’s an ultra-compact and portable 12.5-inch device that’s smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper. Multiple versatile usage modes — Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth®️ keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader and Extended — are enabled by the folding design in conjunction with the full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, and each screen can additionally be split into multiple windows and the contents arranged, using the intelligent window-management feature in the ASUS ScreenXpert 3 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.

Despite its versatility and large screen size, the device weighs just 1.5 kg without the keyboard, or 1.8 kg with it.

For immersive entertainment, the foldable OLED touchscreen — which has a 0.2 ms response time and a 60 Hz refresh rate — is accompanied by a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system. This stunning Dolby Vision-certified display has a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and is also PANTONE®️ Validated for color accuracy and TÜV Rheinland-certified for reducing harmful blue light.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes several smart AI-powered features, including user-presence detection using an HD IR camera; an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 MP AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

Effortless performance is ensured by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core™️ i7-1250U processor, Intel Iris®️Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB PCIe®️ SSD. For connecting to peripherals there are two convenient USB-C®️ Thunderbolt™️ 4 ports, which support fast charging of the long-lasting 75 Wh battery, and connections to external displays. The new ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad ensures comfortable, accurate typing, with a desktop-grade 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm travel on the dished mechanical keys.

The

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a full-size ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad that massively increases its versatility, allowing use in Desktop mode, Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), Tablet mode, Reader mode or Extended mode. In each mode, the easy-to-use window management tools — such as Mode Switcher — in the ScreenXpert 3 app allow multiple split-display configurations and flexible app layouts for enhanced productivity.

In Desktop mode, the unfolded 17.3-inch screen — propped up in landscape orientation using the built-in faux leather kickstand — can be used with the ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad attached wirelessly to create a powerful large-screen PC for easy productivity.

For Laptop mode (with Bluetooth®️ keyboard) when on the go, the keyboard attaches magnetically when placed on the lower half of the folded display. Alternatively, in Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard) the lower display can be turned into a virtual on-screen keyboard.

Tablet mode allows users to exploit the full touch capabilities of the fully opened 17.3-inch touchscreen, while Reader mode — with the hinge aligned vertically — turns Zenbook 17 Fold OLED into the perfect reading device.

Finally, in Extended mode — propped up in portrait orientation, the folded two 12.5-inch screens are perfect for users to scroll on the upper and lower displays seamlessly. Thus, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED can be connected to an external monitor via one of the two USB-C®️ Thunderbolt™️ 4 ports.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has been tested to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810H US military standard for reliability and durability. The precision-engineered 180° hinge is also torture-tested, undergoing over 30,000 open-and-close cycles to ensure maximum reliability for total peace of mind. To put this in context, if a user opens and closes the laptop six times per day, this represents a lifespan of over nine years. The stepless hinge is built to firmly hold the upper screen at any angle, making it perfect when used as an ultraportable 12.5-inch laptop, or for single-handed use in reader mode.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is also designed to deliver a truly immersive audio and visual experience, starting with its amazing 60 Hz / 0.2 ms 17.3-inch 2.5K foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen . This display is Dolby Vision certified for realistic HDR visuals, PANTONE®️ Validated for color accuracy, and has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for vivid colors. It’s also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue-light emissions and flicker-free operation, making it easy on the eyes during long viewing sessions.

Movies, videos and music are all enhanced by the immersive surround-sound capabilities of the powerful Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system. Dolby Atmos adds an exciting new spatial dimension to sound for an ultra-realistic listening experience. The speakers are driven by a smart amplifier that maximizes volume — up to 3.5X louder than a standard amplifier — while minimizing distortion, ensuring crystal-clear sound for entertainment or communications.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is packed with some of the latest intelligent convenience and security features to make the user’s life easier, safer and more productive.

There’s an HD infrared (IR) camera that works with ASUS Adaptive Lock and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip to enable new AI-powered features. For example, as well as fast face login, it can detect when the user moves away from the laptop. If this happens, it dims the screen to save battery life and locks the laptop for security. When the user returns, it brightens the screen and logs them in automatically with fast face login.

An integrated color sensor detects ambient light levels and automatically adjusts the brightness and color temperature of the screen to provide the best-looking image for the surroundings.

Finally, the 5 MP AI webcam features ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for superbly clear video calls. The unique algorithm sharpens images and performs real-time de-noising to make sure everything looks crisp and clear during video calls.

The Intel Evo-certified Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is powered for effortless multitasking by high-performance components including a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The long-lasting 75 watt-hour battery features USB-C Easy Charge , so it can be charged quickly with most USB-C chargers or power banks, or any Power Delivery-certified charger, including the bundled 65 W fast-charge adapter.

It’s easy to connect Zenbook 17 Fold OLED to peripherals too. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, which are up to 8X faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1, with support for fast charging or connecting external displays.

For the perfect user experience, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop includes a Bluetooth version of our new ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad. The keyboard has a full-size 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm key travel. It’s our best laptop keyboard ever, offering improved typing accuracy and comfort. The mechanical keys also have a slight 0.2-millimeter dish on the key caps for a better typing feel. The keyboard can connect to two Bluetooth-enabled devices , switching between them via a dedicated button. The keyboard includes a large ErgoSense touchpad that has a new silky-smooth surface for easy navigation, protected by a durable anti-fingerprint coating.

RELATED NEWS