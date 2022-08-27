By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi played a key role for Everton and was lucky not to have conceded a penalty while fellow Nigerian, Frank Onyeka watched from the sidelines as his Brentford team-mates forced Everton to a 1-1 draw at home.

Match Report

Everton were on the verge of recording their first Premier League win of the season until a late equaliser by substitute, Vitaly Janelt forced Frank Lampard’s men to 1-1 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The draw means The Toffees’ would have to wait for their first win of the campaign after losses to Chelsea and Aston Villa as well as last week’s 1-1 draw at home to Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea transfer target, Anthony Gordon had put the Toffees on course for an important victory, firing home a well-taken opener after 24 minutes.

Thomas Frank’s side humiliated Manchester United- a 4-0 win in their last home game, but could only manage to score one goal on an afternoon when they put the Everton defence under immense pressure.

Alex Iwobi was lucky not to have conceded a penalty as Everton’s keeper, Jordan Pickford got down quickly to beat substitute Janelt’s header away and the hosts’ penalty appeal for a handball against him were waved away.

But with time running out and Janelt escaped his marker and poked Lewis-Potter’s flick-on past Pickford to salvage a point and give The Bees five points from their opening four games.

Mixed Fortunes

Sitting in the top half of the table after four Premier League games is a commendable start for the West Londoners after gaining promotion to the top tier only two seasons ago.

Both sides shared a point on the day; the draw means Everton’s winless streak away to Brentford, which dates back to 1952, is further extended.

Alex Iwobi’s winless Everton side travels to Leeds United next weekend while Frank Onyeka would hope to feature when Crystal Palace host Brentford in next week’s London derby.

RELATED NEWS