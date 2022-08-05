…Tinubu is the solution to Nigeria’s systemic problems

BAT is the solution to Nigerias systemic problem: Honorable Akin Alabi tells residents of Ibadan as he empowers another 500 constituents at Egbeda/Ona Ara FD constituency.

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi has disclosed that Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) remains Nigeria only messiah who can rescue the country from the present storm bedeviling it at the moment .

Honorable Akin Alabi made this known yesterday during this months special empowerment program for members of his constituents.

The lawmaker disclosed that as the country gears up for the transition of power in 2023 . Nigerians must put away all bias and sentiment s making rounds about the presidential candidate of the ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS, BAT, as he remains the best amongst all the candidates , Putting into consideration his capacity , audacity and network, large enough to bring a positive turn around to Nigeria.

Honorable Alabi noted that aside that fact that he remains a loyal member of the ruling party. It’s no gain saying that Bola Ahmed tinubu is the only one that can reposition and bring the positive change Nigerians are clamoring for .

While emphasizing that The issue in nigeria is not cosmetic but a systemic one , which needs a systemic approach , he said that the failure of the system remains the main problem , hence , the need for a change of constitution .

Honorable Akin Alabi explained that the process as clamored for goes beyond the National Assembly “is not something anybody can do because it’s a very tedious process from the national assemble to all the various state houses of assembly across the federation , it’s not like an electoral act that can be done at the National Assembly, the constitution has to go to all the various houses of assemblies.

Meanwhile, he said the APC presidential candidate track record speaks volumes , “before you can build bridges across the federation both north and the south , you need someone with the capacity, sagacity, and network of an Asiwaju Bola Ahmed tinubu

While speaking about the special empowerment program where the least of the 500 beneficiaries got 50,000 naira as support fund , he disclosed that this months edition is different, having responded to the request and clamor of his constituents who called for the inclusion of male gender in the empowerment scheme which happens monthly .

Moreover, he promised the that he will not relent in spreading the dividend of democracy amongst his constituents and the delivery of his service to humanity.

