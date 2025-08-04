Women leaders push for increased female political participation to strengthen democracy

By Adeola Badru

Women leaders in politics and business have emphasised the urgent need for Nigerian women to actively support and promote female participation in politics as a vital step towards achieving gender equality and fostering socio-economic development within society.

The call was made at the weekend, during a women-in-politics sensitisation programme, organised by a young farmer Omolara Svensson.

The event, themed, “Understanding Our Role in Active Politics,” was held at the Akin Alabi Foundation, Babaleje House, Iwo-Road, Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, the member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, highlighted the necessity for collective action to improve women’s participation in Nigeria’s democratic processes.

He underscored the importance of supporting women in navigating political spaces and taking on active roles in governance.

“First, we must acknowledge that there is a problem. When we examine the representation of women in politics and government, particularly in the House of Representatives and the Senate, we find a stark underrepresentation of women in these positions.”

He pointed out that women face numerous challenges in this arena, noting that politics can be incredibly stressful, often involving lengthy meetings and unexpected travel, which can be nearly impossible for many women who have families and children to care for.

“It is crucial for men to offer more support to women in politics. We need to engage in conversations among ourselves to explore how we can assist these women and create more opportunities for them.”

Alabi highlighted the introduction of a special bill seeking 182 additional legislative seats for women at national and state levels.

He noted that the bill proposes 74 seats in the National Assembly, comprising one senator and one House of Representatives member from each state and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as 108 seats across state Houses of Assembly.

“Additionally, from a legal perspective, there is a constitutional amendment currently at the public hearing stage in the National Assembly, which aims to secure designated permanent seats for women in parliament, with one additional seat per state.”

“While I cannot predict its success, I am prepared to support this proposal when it reaches the third reading and requires a vote on the floor of the House. We need to create more opportunities for capable women to step forward,” Alabi stated.

In her remarks, the guest speaker, Dr. Oyenike Adeleke, urged women to shed societal inhibitions and become actively involved in the electoral process.

She also appealed to religious, traditional, and community leaders to encourage men to support their wives’ participation in politics.

“I want to encourage all women to rise to the occasion and challenge the narrative that women are not raised to engage in politics. We have come to realise that women have much to contribute to economic development.”

“When we examine crucial roles in society, we find that women are leading conglomerates, associations, and organisations, and they are excelling in these positions. This demonstrates that women have significant contributions to make to the economy.”

“I urge women not to underestimate themselves or feel incapable. Do not believe that your place is solely in the kitchen or behind closed doors. Do not think that your voice will go unheard.”

“Women are coming together today to support one another and to affirm that we can achieve our goals. We are determined to change the narrative by bringing our talents and perspectives to the table. Women possess incredible potential, and we are ready to share it,” she stressed.

Corroborating earlier submissions, a former head of service in Oyo State, Mrs. Hannah Ogunesan, emphasised the need for increased awareness and sensitisation to empower women to take their rightful place in governance.

“I have stated that there is no difference between a woman and a man; it ultimately depends on your own perspective. We are equal. The way you perceive yourself will influence how others regard you,” she said.

“As a woman, I believe we have equal rights and opportunities with men across the globe. We have witnessed women excelling in various fields.”

“I encourage women to participate actively, as these opportunities are not handed to you on a plate. If you are not involved, you may not be considered. However, if you work for it, you will undoubtedly be recognised and invited to participate.”

Earlier in her address, organiser Omolara Svensson stated that meaningful inclusion of women in politics is not a favour but a democratic necessity. She noted that the sensitisation programme was imperative for advancing women’s voices in the political sphere.

“I am doing this because, as a nation, we need more women involved in decision-making and policy formulation at all levels and across various sectors,” she emphasised.

“Challenges on the home front have often deterred women from entering politics. However, we are uniquely capable of balancing these responsibilities.”

“It is widely acknowledged that we must care for our husbands and children, but we also need to participate in the decision-making processes and policies that shape our country, our communities, and our societies.”

“There is no shortcut to achieving this; we require more women in politics to ensure effective governance and to get it right,” she concluded.