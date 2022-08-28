Nigerian women are breaking boundaries in the diaspora and truly living up to expectation, Adebola Adefioye is one of them. The Canadian-based Child Development Practitioner who holds an Honours Bachelor’s degree in Child Development from Seneca College has worked with children, women and families in different settings (child care, school, shelter, crisis-line and community). Adebola is passionate about building authentic relationships with racialized, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and Person of Colour) children, families and communities and collaborating with them to reduce inequities, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and improve mental-health and wellness.

Adebola started her community development work in Nigeria and thought to do more of it in Canada, so she registered a non-profit offering leadership, mentorship and empowerment programmes to Black immigrant women and youth.

The amazon who holds a Master’s in Child and Youth Care, from Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and a Certificate in Advancing Women’s Conflict Transformation and Peacebuilding for Community Development from Coady Institute, Canada is also a final semester student in a Graduate Certificate program in Mental Health Intervention (MHI).

Her passion for humanity and affinity for change led her to working for a provincial non-profit agency on a project that focuses on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on racialized mothers and educators in Ontario. The project will inform recommendations for feminist, childcare, and family programs policies in Ontario, Canada.

Adebola is also actively involved in Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) work. She offers training, workshops and public education programs to various organizations. She is the founder of the Afro Women and Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization providing leadership, empowerment and mentorship programs to Black immigrant women and youth in Toronto and Sudbury, Ontario.

The multi-ward winner has won nine different leadership, academic and community award at Seneca College, the United Way Greater Toronto Black Leadership award in 2020, Ontario Premier’s Award in Recent Graduate Category in 2021, Catherine Howe Memorial Graduate award at Toronto Metropolitan University and the Ontario Ministry of Colleges and Universities recently donated a $5,000 Adebola Adefioye bursary to the School of Early Childhood Education, Seneca College to inspire other students in the program Adebola graduated from.

Her strongest desire is to see more racialized women and youth stand up for themselves, participate in leadership positions, and support more people who look like them.

Vanguard News

