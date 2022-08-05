Big Brother Naija always had many of its housemates who had several experiences being beauty queens. All of them have had their journeys. Here are some of them.



Queen Mercy Atang



She made many people aware of her beauty when she entered the Big Brother Naija house in 2021. She won the Face of Democracy Southern Nigeria pageant in 2015. She won Miss Nigeria International in 2015 and Miss International World Classic in 2017.



Beauty Tukura:



Beauty emerged as the winner of the 43rd Miss Nigeria beauty pageant in 2019.



Kim Oprah



She entered the Big Brother Naija house in 2019. Her stay was brief, and despite everyone praising her beauty, she was evicted in the second week.



Erica Nlewedim:



Erica is one of Big Brother Naija’s most divisive queens. She began modelling at a young age and won the Miss Photogenic award in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria contest in 2015.



Nengi Hampson:



Nengi Hampson began competing in pageants at a young age. She was crowned Nigerian Queen at 15, and Miss Peace Nigeria in 2014.

