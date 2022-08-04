They might look promising to you today but could come crashing down tomorrow. Currently, there are a total of 80,300 NFT collections. With all these options in the market, how do you choose the best NFT project to invest in? Hector Network, a brand that specializes in providing up-to-date information on everything blockchain, gives us a list of their preferred NFT projects to invest in, in 2022 and beyond.

Clonex

Sneakerheads rise! Clonex is in town. It is a collection of 3D NFT avatars, the brainchild of RTFKT Studios and artist Takashi Murakami.

RTFKT Studios (pronounced artifact) was founded in 2020. As stated on its official website, RTFKT “uses the latest in game engines, NFT, blockchain authentication and augmented reality, combined with manufacturing expertise to create one-of-a-kind sneakers and digital artifacts.”

But, as per Hector Network, what makes it a project to watch out for isn’t merely the fact that it leverages cutting-edge technology or that it has partnered with Japan’s leading artist – someone who has worked with big names like Louis Vuitton, Vogue, Pharrell Williams, and Kanye West before. Instead, a recent development makes this project sure to explode: RTFKT Studios was acquired by Nike in December 2021.

Bored Ape Yacht Club

Hector Network doesn’t usually advocate for projects solely based on the fact that a list of multi-millionaire celebrities back it. From Tom Brady and Madonna to Shaquille, Bored Ape Yacht Club has a star-studded list of investors.

But that isn’t why Hector Network has it on their list. Built on the Ethereum network, it is a collection of 10,000 collectibles. These NFTs are digital, animated sketches of apes. They are known for their trendy, quirky designs, loved by the younger “meme” generation.

With very high demand, its prices have skyrocketed. The cheapest BAYC NFT is valued at 92 Ethereum, which is about $163,681 at the time of writing.



Axie Infinity

Also called AXS, this project is an NFT-based video game. It has almost enjoyed one of the top spots in NFT projects. Axies are cute digital pets, and players of the video game can collect and mint their NFTs.

Hector Network strongly backs this token because they believe that the developers of the game care just as much about it as the players. Whenever the price seems to drop, the developers almost immediately jump in and take corrective measures, thereby boosting investor confidence.

Doodles

The Doodles NFT project is the perfect example of what a solid community can do in the blockchain ecosystem.

Doodles is a collection of 10,000 unique hand-drawn sketches. Per Hector Network, the NFTs are creative and easy on the eye, and there aren’t many people out there who cannot find even one image they absolutely love.

The project recently hit an all-time high floor price of 17 ETH, equivalent to about $50,000.

While it isn’t easy to pick and choose from all the hundreds of thousands of NFT projects out there, we all have to start somewhere. So, it doesn’t hurt that brands like Hector Network are more than happy to share their expertise and help investors earn profits.

