.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – ACTION Alliance (AA) party says it has targeted sellable candidates and doing all that is necessary to take over Rivers State Government come 2023 because the state as the key to survival of Nigeria is too important be ignored.

National Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeze, stated this in Port Harcourt, at a thanksgiving in honour of Dr. Dawari George, former Rivers commissioner and former Reps member, following his emergence as Rivers AA governorship candidate.

Udeze said, “Most people in Rivers State know Dawari George very well. You know were he is coming from and you know where he is today. So we have given you the opportunity to change the government in Rivers.”

“Rivers is the state that takes care of Nigeria. Talk about payment of salaries, talk about everything that has to do with current expenditures at the federal government level.

“Majority of the things that happen in this country, all the mansions you see over there in the North, it is as a result of the resources of Rivets State and some other states in the South-South.

“So, every political party, every reasonable person must make sure they have interest in Rivers. We know that this state has been feeding Nigeria. We cannot take it away from them, reason we are very serious to capture this state.”

On the sellability of the AA candidate, the party boss said, “with Dr. George’s pedigree, goodwill and groundswell support, the party id ready to capture Rivers and form a government.

“So at the end of the day, with the goodwill of this young man (George) from Rivers to Action Alliance and to the entire country, I believe with the peoples PVCs, he is going to emerge the next governor of Rivers.”

RELATED NEWS