By Dapo Akinrefon

A futurist and former Presidential Candidate of Liberation Movement, LM, in the 2019 General elections, Dr Kriz David has thrown his weight behind the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In an interview monitored on Arise TV recently, the financial expert and a development economist noted that the ticket of Peter Obi and his runningmate, Yussuf Datti offers a glimpse of hope for Nigerians especially the youths whom he said are disenchanted with the current crop of leaders.

Dr David, who is also the National Chairman of the Liberation Movement, LM, insisted that Nigeria is trapped in a morass of a failed state and will continue in endless cycle of failure until the leadership recruitment process is gotten right.

He said: “In the 2023 elections, there is glimpse of hope because Nigerians, especially the Nigerian youths, have resolved to solve the leadership problem. They have risen up to liberate themselves from the Leadership failure. You see the spontaineity in the obedient Movement largely driven by Nigerian youths.The Peter Obi and Datti ticket, I must say offers a great hope”

According to him, over the years, there has been a problem with the recruiting system in choosing leaders in Nigeria.

On who is responsible for the leadership failure, he insisted that both the leaders and the led share in the blame adding that with the injection of non-career politicians like Peter Obi and Yussuf Datti, right set of leaders are beginning to emerge.

He said: “These two individuals (Obi-Datti) are not vocational politicians that are looking for how to progress their political career. They have demonstrated that they understand the issues bedevilling Nigerians and the capacity to solve them. I believe the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party offers a great hope.”

The Strategic Leadership expert, however, berated the Buhari APC led administration lamenting that “Nigeria is a classic case of the crucible of leadership.”

According to him, the undeniable truth is that for the past seven years, Nigerians have experienced the dark side of leadership which he described as the kind of leadership that is insular, pretentious and plays the ostrich.

He said the very essence of government has been ignored.

His words: “It is absurd for anyone to say that the welfare of Nigerians cannot be the subject of election campaign.”

