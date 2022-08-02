By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- KINSMEN of a former Commissioner for Information in Bayelsa State, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, have expressed confidence that his new political platform, the Social Democratic Party ,SDP, will give him victory at the poll in 2023.

The kinsmen in Opume, Ogbia Local Government Area, organised a grand reception for Iworiso-Markson at the weekend to declare their support for his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for SDP to enable him realise his ambition to contest the Ogbia Federal Constituency election.

The kinsmen, who trooped out in their numbers despite a heavy downpour, said Iworiso-Markson’s benevolence, generosity, kindness and passion to make a difference would propel him to the National Assembly.

The Chairman, Opume Council of Chiefs, Chief Donald Ase Igwe; the Opume Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Mr. George Obiene-Onu, Women Leader, Madam Mercy Obi and the Youth Representative Mr. Munalayefa Okoloba took turns to recall the contributions of the former Commissioner to the development of the area.

They insisted that it was a payback time and vowed to mobilise other communities in the federal Constituency to support Iworiso-Markson.

Addressing the candidate, Igwe said: “We thank you for coming to present yourself to us. The Opume community is solidly behind you. Your benevolence and contributions to the development of our community especially when you were a commissioner will spur you to victory

“We can also remember that it was through you that the Opume Bridge was constructed. You gave scholarship to many sons and daughters of Opume. You brought regular free medical care among others”.

The community prayed for for Iworiso-Markson and decorated him with traditional attire symbolising victory at the election.

Markson, who visited all the families that make up the community, reinstated his passion to represent his Constituency at the National Assembly.

He said he remained the most qualified candidate with the required qualifications, contacts and network to to make a difference as a federal lawmaker.

Markson gave Opume youths, who played a novelty match in his honour a set of jersy, boots, balls and other items and also appreciated them for their performance at the just-concluded Prosperity Football Tournamwmt.

Other members of the Council of Chiefs, who attended the event were, Chief G. Temerigha – Olali, Chief Ekon Agbodo – Ekon, Chief Goodman John-Ekpe – Okuer, Rev. Harold John-Adumo – Esan, Chief Charles E. Arogo – Omu among others.

