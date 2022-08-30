By Olayinka Ajayi

THE Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has reiterated the need for the political class to create an inclusive atmosphere ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the Centre’s capacity building workshop for Civil Society Organisations and Media Executives, themed: Corruption , Election and the Troubled Democracy: The Role of the Media and Civil Society Organisations’, Chairman of, CACOL, Mr. Dabo Adeniran who insisted that social inclusion cannot be over emphasised said: “ for peaceful coexistence, if you exclude certain classes of people, in your political agenda, in the next election, it would be disastrous because it has been the reason why we are where we are due to social exclusion.

“It is what brought about Boko Haram. They believe those that acquired western education are the people siphoning our common wealth. Like some people would say, if you chase a sheep to the wall, he comes back to attack you.

“As a matter of fact, even politicians are excluding themselves. Today, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has become the beautiful bride in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, why? Because he feels that he has been excluded in the scheme of things. He felt at least he should be consulted before the Vice President of the party should be nominated. Christians have been fighting about being excluded at-least for the slot of Vice President of the APC. Every political party has one problem or the other to be solved which bothers on social exclusion.

“All of us should have equal rights, we should be equal before the law,and we should be treated equally. In other words, we should treat ourselves fairly. But with all fairness, you cannot include all demographic groupings in any engagements, it’s not possible. But we should have joint decisions and equal input into what will determine the future of certain people.”

RELATED NEWS