By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Two unknown gunmen and a yet to be identified soldier attached to the 14 Brigade,Ohafia, Abia State, have been killed in a gun duel in the area.

The soldiers were said to be responding to a distress call from their colleague in Ebem community where he was attacked by the unknown gunmen, but later rescued from his hideout.

The soldiers had killed two of the unknown gunmen in the ensuing gun duel.

Military sources told Vanguard that the deceased soldier was on errand in the community when he was attacked and killed by the unknown gunmen who trailed him to the area.

A shop owner from Amuda in Isuikwuato council area, but resident in Ohafia with her family, died from a stray bullet during the gun duel between the soldiers and the gunmen.

As at the time of filing this report, Public Relations Officer, 14 Brigade, Innocent Omale ,was yet to a call and text message placed on his handset. However, a source from the Brigade who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the rescued soldier had gone to Ebem market in a commercial motorcycle to buy groceries when he noticed that he was being trailed by Some armed men.

“He heard when the gunmen were asking about a soldier that okada just brought and quickly hide somewhere and from his hideout, he sent an SOS message to the Brigade.

“Soldiers were mobilized for his rescue and the gunmen who are members of the Rastern Security Network (ESN) engaged the soldiers.

“Two of them were killed. A pump action gun, cutlasses and two motorbikes belonging to the gunmen were recovered from them.

“It was while the soldiers were on patrol in the community, after rescuing the other soldier, that they discovered that the gunmen had killed a soldier in the same community.”

Vanguard further gathered that calm has returned to the community few hours after the incident as residents had earlier fled for fear of arrest by soldiers.

