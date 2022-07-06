

By Adeleye Adegboyega



Afrobeats stars, Wizkid and Tems successful reign in the global music scene continues, days after their international hit song “Essence” earned them a record-breaking feat- winning the Best Collaboration Award at the 2022 BET Awards.



For Starboy, Chris Brown’s Afrobeat-inspired single “Call Me Everyday” ft. Wizkid debuts at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. This is Wizkid’s fourth entry, the most for an African artist.



His first entry was for Drake’s hit single “One Dance” which peaked at number one and spent 36 weeks on the chart; Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl which reached number 76; award-winning hit song “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Beiber which spent 35 weeks on the chart and peaked at number 9.



Afrobeats queen, Tems’ “Wait For You” ft. Future and Drake is the song that occupies the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.



The hit song has spent 9 weeks on the chart and peaked at number 1 few weeks ago.

Similarly, the hit-song “Call Me Everyday” has also reached a new peak at number four ; moving 14 places upwards on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart- becoming Wizkid’s fifth top 10 hit after “One Dance”, “Essence” “Brown Skin Girl” “Borrowed Love ft Metro Boomin ”. It is not surprising as the hit song amassed over 5 million audio streams in the

US, last week.



“Call Me Everyday” also occupies the No.1 spot on US R&B/Soul Apple Music Chart and No.8 spot on the Apple Music US Top Songs Chart, making it the third song credited to Wizkid to hold a position in the top 10 of the Apple Music chart.



The deluxe version of Chris Brown’s “Dreezy” album would feature another Afrobeats star- with Davido appearing on a track titled ‘Nobody has to know.’.

