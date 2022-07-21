The Nana/Ofuji Campaign Organization has received with disappointment, the sad news of the withdrawal of accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

A statement by Ben Udechukwu, argued that the event was a “serious setback for human capital development and all hands must be on deck to ensure that this decision is reversed in the interest of our teeming youths and their fledging future.

“Coming after the loss of accreditation by the College of Medicine, Abia State University, the Nana/Ofuji Campaign Organization, views this progressive decline of public education in Abia State, as a dangerous omen that does not augur well for the future of the State.

“Education is a major plank in our RESTORATION AGENDA. Our primary goal will be to provide an inclusive education system where all students are able to learn in the most suitable learning environments with added opportunities for stakeholders’ input to be harnessed. Our candidate Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor and his running mate, Dr. Chima Anyaso, have over the years demonstrated their love for education and commitment to human capital development through their investments in free and quality education.

“Through Each One Aid One Foundation, Engr. Nwafor has provided access to university education for thousands of indigent students while Dr. Anyaso has built and funded free primary schools in the State. When elected into office, they will reverse the rot in the education sector and ensure that both basic and tertiary education get the deserved attention that see it attain enviable heights.

“ In our agenda for education, there is no EXCUSE for delay in payment of teacher’s salaries or proper funding of education. Our plan is to build infrastructure that will promote conducive learning, align academic curriculum with contemporary realities, and deploy technology for teaching and learning.

“ We want to assure Abians that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that the dignity of our dear State will be restored by our administration.”