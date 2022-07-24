South African music genre, Amapiano is creeping steadily onto the Nigerian music scene, raising fears it could pose a challenge to the Nigerian homebrewed Afrobeats. But budding singer, Philip Ebuka Emmanuel known musically as Oral P is entertaining no fear.



According to the singer who hails from Umuahia Uturu Okigwe, Isukwuato local government area of Abia State and signed to the House of Musaak record label, Amapiano doesn’t have what it takes to beat Afrobeats.



In his words,” Ampiano cannot beat Afrobreat as it has almost no lyrics and relies on electric sound. It is a phase. Afrobeat encompasses the young to the elderly because it has meaning as well as a vibe.



Oral P who began his musical journey in the choir as an instrumentalist looks up to artists like Wizkid, Burna, Davido and Olamide and wishes to collaborate with any of the powerhouses someday soon.



Oral P is currently trending on all musical platforms with his latest hit single titled “Give me Love” which was released on May 13, 2022. His other singles are Folake, Ajoro, Diva and One Nigeria which was released during the Endsars protests.

“I record all of my songs with different producers. Folake was produced by OZD Beat, Ajoro and Diva were produced by Mr Chi. During the endsars period, I did a song ” One Nigeria”, it was produced by Bubeponthe Creativity. “Give me love” was produced by Major Classic. The song is doing so well on all streaming platforms and it’s a hit,” he asserted.