By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja—Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given insight into why Organised Labour has rejected the candidature of Mustapha Umar Madawaki as Adamawa State Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate.

NLC in a statement by its president, Ayuba Wabba, claimed “Mr. Mustapha Madawaki has been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on the account of the failed Kriston Lally/NLC Housing Project in 2015. “Following the seriousness of the allegations preferred against Mr. Madawaki, the outcry of workers and the proactive steps taken by the NLC leadership, the EFCC had to step into the matter. After a thorough investigation, the EFCC charged Mr. Madawaki to court.

“The case between Mr. Madawaki and the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court 14, Nyanya, Abuja, Charge No: C12/23/17, is currently before Hon. Justice U.P. Kekemeke and has been ongoing since 2017.

“Until Mr. Mustapha Umar Madawaki establishes his innocence; the Nigeria Labour Congress would never lend its support to such suspicious characters that have very serious criminal charges in the court of law.

“The policy of the NLC is to support only candidates of the Labour Party who meet its requirements of strength of character and commitment to the ideology cum Charter of Demands of the Nigerian working class.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress enjoins all workers in Adamawa State not to recognize or identify with or support or vote for Mr. Mustapha Umar Madawaki. NLC has communicated this decision to the Labour Party; a party formed by Organized Labour.”