As abductors demand N100 million ransom

We have secured his release this morning — Monarch

By Ademola Adegbite – Ibadan

A 52-year old West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, supervisor under Iseyin Local Government area of Oyo State, Sunday Adebayo, has been kidnapped.

Vanguard reliably gathered that he was kidnapped on his way to school in Iseyin.

Confirming his abduction this morning, the Oninayin of Inayin in Iwajowa Local Government, Oba Ayansiji Peter said, though he had been released this morning and united with his family, the abductors initially demanded for N100 million ransom.

“The kidnappers initially demanded for N100 million. They later reduced it to N15 million. As at last night, we were begging them for N2 million but they said no. I received a call this morning from one of his family members that he had been released. So I don’t know how much the family eventually paid.” The traditional ruler confirmed.

