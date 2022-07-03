By Funmi Komolafe

Our God is good, all the time! Congratulations. You saw the end of the first half of the year 2022. You are welcome to the second half of 2022. Let’s give God all the glory to God.

By the grace of God we shall say goodbye to year 2022 on December 31 joyfully in Jesus name.

Brethren, Psalm 22 vs. 3 KJV tells us: “ But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel”.

God is pleased when we praise him. When we praise the Lord, we acknowledge his awesome powers and this attracts the attention of the LORD.

Rather, than brood over issues that confront us or think about ungodly solutions, we should ask the Lord to open our mouths to praise him.

King David in Psalm 71 vs. 8 wrote “ Let my mouth be filled with thy praise and with thy honour all the day”.

He was one person who knew how to the praise the Lord. No wonder he said in Psalm 34 vs. 1-3: I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth”.

Brethren, David used songs of praise to the Lord to send away the evil spirit from King Saul.

You too can use praises to unlock that closeYou can use praises to set yourself free from demonic forces that torment you in your dreams. Songs of praise to the Lord is able to open any door shut against you.

What is that situation that has defied solutions in your life? Use praises to set yourself free.

Brethren, do you know it is more difficult to sing praises than to pray? Prayer is a conversation during which you can speak to the Lord but Praises are different. Some people cannot sing because they feel they don’t have good voices or do not fully know the lyrics of the song.

Only the Holy Spirit can open your mouth and unlock your tongue to sing praises.

Inability to sing is one way that the devil uses to hold us down. Or you may even be singing and someone just say’s “ who is disturbing our peace there”? True you may be disturbing earthly peace but you are also provoking the Lord of Hosts for urgent attention.

As the Lord lives, the Holy Spirit will loose your tongue and you will give praises to God.

When we praise God, we are acknowledging the Lord’s past mighty works , the current works and preparing for miracles.

When the Psalmist said “ his praise shall continually be in my mouth”, he meant that in all situations, we must never stop praising God.

As human beings, this may be difficult but you need to take steps beyond the ordinary to get a miracle.

I once wrote in this column, the story of a lady who lost her only child to a domestic accident.

Many went to condole her but they met her singing praises to the LORD. Some people must have seen her as unserious or not deeply feeling the loss of her only child.

To cut the story short, within the year she lost her son, she conceived again and had a baby boy.

This new baby boy was born with the scars on the body of the child she lost. Everyone was amazed but that is our God in action.

Within two years, God blessed the woman and her husband with a set of triplets. So, the woman who lost a child became a mother of four all within three years.

Are you still in doubt about what the LORD can do?

The Holy Bible has numerous accounts of people that used Praises as the key that unlocked their miracles.

Acts of Apostles 16 vs. 23-26 tells us how Paul and Silas set themselves free from bondage.

“And when they had laid many stripes, upon them, they cast them into prison, charging the jailor to keep them safely.

Who, having received such a charge, thrust them into the inner prison, and made their feet fast in the stocks.

And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them.

And suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s band were loosed”.

Paul and Silas were set free with a combination of prayers and praises.

Yours may not be physically in prison but your inability to fulfill destiny is a kind of imprisonment. Unknown to you some persons working with demonic forces, have put you in prison by denying you what should have brought you joy.

Forces that stopped you from having biological children in your marriage have imprisoned you. Those that vowed you would never get married have imprisoned you in your father’s house. Demonic forces that torment you in your dreams or those that vowed you would never earn a living with your certificate want to you remain in their prison forever.

I pray for you, the Holy Spirit of God will open your mouth to praise the LORD and put songs in your mouth in Jesus name.

Remember, those that have the peace and joy of the LORD, and those who are expectant sing praises to the LORD.

Another example of someone that praises gave victory is King Jehoshaphat when three powerful kings confronted him.

Our authority is found in 2nd Chronicles 20 vs. 21 &22: “ And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the LORD, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the LORD; for his mercy endureth for ever.

And when they began to sing and to praise, the LORD set abashments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which were come against Judah; and they were smitten.

What followed? Verse 24 states: “ And when Judah came toward the watchtower in the wilderness, they looked unto the multitude, and, behold, they were dead bodies fallen to the earth, and none escaped”.

In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, as you begin to praise the Lord, challenges will give way to miracles.

Another instance that praises ushered in victory was during Joshua’s struggle to enter into the promised land.

Joshua 16 vs. 20: “ So the people shouted when the priests blew the trumpets: and it came to pass, when the people heard the sound of the trumpet, and the people shouted with a great shout, that the wall fell down flat, so that the people went up into the city , every man straight before him, and they took the city”.

As you praise the Lord, the days of those rejoicing over your challenges are over in Jesus name.

When you open your mouth to sing praises unto the Lord, you will possess everything that God has for you that has been held by the enemy in Jesus name.

The Holy Bible tells us that God inhabits the praises of his people. God inhabits the praises with his powers to break every yoke especially stubborn yokes.

God will break every yoke in your life this season in Jesus name.

Pastor J.T. Kalejaye of RCCG often tells the congregation “ a closed mouth is a closed destiny”.

The Holy Spirit of God will open your mouth, you will not only praise the LORD, you will sing songs of victory over that challenge in Jesus name.

Enjoy the peace of the Lord.