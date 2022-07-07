The abducted Priest, Revd. Fr. Peter Amodu

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche, Reverend Father Peter Amodu was Tuesday evening reportedly kidnapped by unknown armed men along Otukpo – Ugbokolo road, Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered that Father Amodu who is a Priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation in the Catholic Dioceses of Otukpo was waylaid and taken away by his abductors while on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu LGA.

The abduction of the Priest is coming on the heels of similar incidents on that axis of the state where commuters and local farmers had in the last few weeks fallen victim to the armed men who were said to have taken over the forests along the Ogbadibo and Okpokwu LGAs of the state.

The kidnap of the cleric was confirmed by the Diocese of Otukpo in a statement issued Thursday by the Diocesan Chancellor, Reverend Father Joseph Aboyi Itodo.

Part of the statement read, “we write to notify you of the kidnap of Reverend Father Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche.

“The sad incident occurred July 6, 2022 at about 5pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ugbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”

In his reaction, the Director of Communications Otukpo Dioceses. Reverend Father John Okpotu said the abductors had not opened discussions with the church and the family of the Priest.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, Catherine Anene said she was yet to get details of the incident.