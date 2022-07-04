.

By Biodun Busari

The Federal Government has disclosed it is making arrangements to assist the Nigerian students who fled war-torn Ukraine to gain admissions into the nation’s tertiary institutions and continue their education.

In a statement published, Monday, the government urged the affected students to visit the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the online registration.

The statement, signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry, Francisca Omaluyi, was titled: “The Federal Government of Nigeria facilitates admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions for Nigerian students affected by the conflict in Ukraine.”

The statement reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them continue their studies.

“In this connection, Interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before 15th July, 2022.”