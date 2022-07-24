An interview session with the leader of Project Tinubu

Could you please introduce yourself?

My name is Oluwatosin Adewole popularly known as “Tosade”, I am a young Lagosian, a businessman, an APC member and the leader of PROJECT TINUBU.

Tell us about this “PROJECT TINUBU”

The group was formed in 2020 out of the need of more involvement of youths in politics, firstly we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the “Not Too Young To Run” bill, it is a step in the right direction and we are working towards achieving the aim of that bill by bringing more youths on board the political train of Nigeria. Our group intends to raise capable political office holders like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we intend to support young people who would deliver the dividends of democracy like Asiwaju did when he was governor of Lagos and how he has supported/discovered great & performing leaders that we know today.

What is your assessment of the Buhari administration?

My honest opinion about the last 7 years is actually mixed, the Buhari admin has embarked on major infrastructural projects (railways, airports, roads, mechanized farming) as it as in the 70s, no other civilian administration comes close in that regard, he has also been able to reduce our importations to promote Made-In-Nigeria goods, a lot of investments have been made in the power sector, agriculture and transparency. The insecurity battling the country is also been tackled even though a lot more should have been done and can be done but I am sure Nigeria would be victorious.

How then do you access the economy?

To be honest with you, the world is going through a financial crisis with the effects of the COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war, so I feel the effects is been felt in our country, a lot still needs to be done by the economic team of the president to get us out of this mess.

What do you think about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of your party?

Nigeria is a secular state so no religion is rated above the other and in the same vein no policies will favour one religion above the other. Tinubu is a very liberal man who is married to a pastor and who also has Christian children so he never rates people based on religions, Tinubu had lots of Christians amongst his appointees including pastors so this is someone that cannot Islamize the country. Kashim Shettima is also a liberal who had people from the south east as his appointees while he was governor so there is no way this ticket would work for any religion but for Nigerians as a people. I am a Christian and I know many more Christians that would vote this ticket

Do you see Tinubu doing things differently?

I strongly believe that no two people can do things the same way, Buhari lived all his life as a public servant you cannot compare his technique with someone that has private sector and private business practice experience, they would definitely do things differently. Asiwaju left his mark on every sector while governor of Lagos and even created new ministries, we have the LASTMA, LAMATA, LAWMA (revised), RRS, LSDPC (revised), LASUTH, LASAMBUS, BRT, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Eko Atlantic and many more as his brainchild, I can assure you that a new and prosperous Nigeria is upon us, we would start to see a Nigeria that works for everyone regardless of tribe, class or religion.

What do you have to say about his age and health?

It is funny how people say that a man that travels almost everyday, who doesn’t sleep until 1am in the morning and wakes up latest 6am and attending one meeting or the other is not healthy, how then do you define healthy? Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Patrick Leahy are all older than Tinubu and nobody is talking about their age, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to improve the country and all that is required is his brain.

Do you see the APC winning the next elections with the emergence of the LP?

Nigerians generally know better than to choose based on sentiments and empty promises, we have candidates who have a track record that can be easily verified and with that Tinubu comes on top of the rest, his achievements will eat that of the LP & PDP candidates for breakfast and it will not be full. Tinubu stands out from the rest, he has proven this while he was governor and also by those that are associated with him so when we weigh all the candidates Tinubu remains the strongest of them all. Also the APC has a better structure to win elections than any other party in the country.

How big is the structure of “PROJECT TINUBU”?

Our group is currently in 27 states across the federation including the FCT and we have a well-grounded structure down to the grassroots level, I am confident that our group would deliver more than 1 million votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections. As the national leader of the group I have visited many states and I see firsthand the love that the general populace have for Tinubu so I am confident that we would deliver for our party

Final appeal to Nigerians?

No matter where we find ourselves, we are Nigerians, let us not be divided by ethnic or religious biases, let us love our Nation and give our best to Nation building, the government can only do as much as they can the bulk of the responsibilities lies with the citizens and do our parts so we can have a greater Nigeria. Vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a Nigeria that works for everyone.

Oluwatosin Samson Adewole (@tosade_of_lagos) LEADER PROJECT TINUBU