In recent years, the world has morphed into a more globalized marketplace. More recently, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic relegated many professionals to remote work, with an ever-increasing number opting to make remote work their preferred long-term work setup.

To this end, it is increasingly necessary for such workers, their employers, and businesses to be aware of web-based computer software that can support their functions.

Web-based apps refer to any software exclusively accessed via a network connection rather than being stored in a device’s memory. In other words, these are apps that run entirely online with the aid of your web browser. Also known as web-based programs, these apps require minimal funds to purchase, but the gains they offer your enterprise are enormous.

In addition, compared to their more-traditional counterparts, which tended to be hefty or require vast acres of space on your gadget, web applications allow you to harness their power without downloading the entire app.

You can access them across a wide range of devices, including those with lower computing power, e.g., tablets or laptops. Just as importantly, web-based apps are accessible across an array of operating systems such as Windows, Linux, or Mac OS.

These web-based resources include online libraries, grammar checkers, currency converters, etc. Here are the three most popular web apps.

Grammarly.com

Grammarly Grammarly is an English language writing assistant and excellent spelling and grammar checker. It is a third-party automated program for editing, proofreading, and grammar clarifier for academic and other types of writing.

The app also comes with a plagiarism checker tool that enables you to check any text for plagiarism.

This web app is compatible with different platforms, such as Facebook, WordPress, and MS Word. The app is available in two formats, a free version, and a premium version.

Also, you can pre-select the tone and genre-specific writing style you are aiming for, and the app will tailor its suggestions to those needs.

Benefits

Grammarly does more than merely point out errors. In addition to improving your writing in real-time, the app teaches you how to write better.

In other words, you learn to produce polished and professional writing in English much faster.

Its corrections are easily understandable and are accompanied by viable suggestions, making learning how to write better a breeze.

Also, it is easily customizable, and it allows you to include industry-specific words that might not be in the English dictionary. For instance, if you frequently utilize words such as brand names, slang, or acronyms that aren’t necessarily “genuine” words, you can click on the “add to dictionary” tab.

Most importantly, with this app, you can get real-time updates as you type along.

You do not have to wait until you are done writing the article or text to use Grammarly. It can give you correction updates as you move along.

Checking the mistakes as they arise, allows you to correct them immediately, leading to a cleaner outcome and less exhaustion for you in the long run.

And everything is automatic. Once synced with your other apps, Grammarly works without you having to press a button. Also, the program automatically saves the changes so that even if you were to suffer a power outage mid-editing, your amendments are saved.

The app also comes armed with several English variations for you to choose from.

Converter App

Converter App boasts a comprehensive list of over 200 file converters, a unit converter and a currency converter. Its currency converter features all the world’s official 167 currencies, with their respective exchange rates updated automatically every six hours or on demand. This saves you the hustle of having to research on the prevailing exchange rates for a given currency pair.

Benefits

Converter App comes in handy if you frequently need to convert file format. All you need to do is browse for the app online, onboard the files to be converted and click the ‘convert’ tab. You don’t have to download and install any program or application on your computer. What’s more, Converter App is free to use.

Converter App is backed by high-quality security, which maintains the integrity of your files. Your private or personal information is not stored by the service provider, and neither are your documents used by for any unauthorized purposes.

DeepL.com

DeepL is an acronym for ‘deep learning’ and is comprised of an online app that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to facilitate human learning through translation.

It is a highly regarded online translation tool that relies on cutting-edge neural network technology. DeepL is well-liked by users and is in some circles thought to be a far more advanced tool than Google Translate.

It outperforms Google Translator because when translating papers, the DeepL algorithm makes use of artificial intelligence to mimic human intellect when translating papers.

It is also designed to make the most of consumer feedback to improve its functions.