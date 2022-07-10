By Miftaudeen Raji

Netflix’s latest, ‘The Sea Beast’ is a 2022. computer-animated adventure film by Chris Williams.

Williams is an American animator, film director, screenwriter and voice actor who directed the short film ‘Glago’s Guest’ and co-directed ‘Bolt.’

The Sea Beast is a solo directorial debut of Williams.

The 2022 adventure film stars the voices of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angelp Hator, Jared Harris, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Recall that Netflix, in March 2022, had announced July 8, 2022, as the premiere date for the film.

The film was released in select AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Cineplex Entertainment and other theatres on June 24, 2022, before its Netflix debut.

On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 75 out of 100 based on 15 critics, indicating favorable reviews.

The Sea Beast is an original animated tale that has been described by pundits as often as daring as its characters.

The film offers viewers a rare adventure that is worth the experience.

It captures how the life of a legendary sea monster hunter is troubled when a young girl, Maisie Bramble stows away on his ship.

Maisie is introduced early in “The Sea Beast” as a bit of a rule breaker.

The monstrous sea creatures roam the seas, provoking intense turbulence that makes the waters an extremely dangerous route to travel.

The young lady is afterwards faced with yet another daunting challenge of confronting giant monsters and propaganda.

The Sea Beast director, Williams Maisie “is just a force of nature.”

Williams also described Maisie as “a character that is absolutely determined to go after what she wants. And if she sees an obstacle, she’ll go through it, around it, under it, but she will achieve what she’s after.”