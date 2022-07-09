By Ephraim Oseji

Smartphone brand, Techno, has launched the latest smartphone in the Camon series, the Camon 19, at an event held recently in Lagos.

The event brings together dignitaries from the technology and entertainment industry, as well as financial stakeholders.

With its unique Super Night Portrait mode, the new phone stands out from its predecessors, as its sensor and lens work together to turn portraits taken in low-light conditions into bright ones, contrast, and sharp ones while also removing visual artefacts (also known as “noise”).

PR manager for Techno West Africa, Vincent Uzoegbu, said: “Techno is the brand of the people. To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.”