By Adeleye Adegboyega

Lakreem Entertainment Inc, the record label of veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has given an update on the health status of the singer.

Eedris was diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis.

However, his management confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the kidney transplant surgery scheduled for July 27th has been postponed till further notice by his doctors.

This was disclosed on Thursday on the Instagram handle of the “Nigeria Jaja Jaga” crooner by his spokesperson, Hon Myke Pam.

Hon. Pam stated that Eedris is in high spirits and making a few cameo appearances. He further added that the singer will continue to go for his three times weekly dialysis while abiding by all the doctor’s directives and required lifestyle changes until a new date is fixed for the surgery.



He, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue praying for the artist.

Here is the full statement:

OFFICIAL UPDATE ON EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM’S HEALTH CHALLENGES

The statement reads “In furtherance to our earlier report on the health challenges of the Nigerian Hip Hop Czar Eedris Abdulkareem, and our promise and commitment to keep you updated as we move along with the process, the management of Lakreem Entertainment on behalf of the Abdulkareem family, hereby reports that the scheduled kidney transplant surgery which was tentatively slated for the July 27 (yesterday), have been moved forward by the doctors.

“Eedris who is still in high spirits and making a few cameo appearances as an artiste, is religiously undergoing the prescribed 3 times weekly dialysis while abiding by all the doctor’s directives and required lifestyle changes.

“As we await the substantive surgery date, which may take place any moment from now as all arrangements have been made, we wish to also use this opportunity to thank and appreciate everyone for your massive outpouring of prayers, love, care, affection and support.

“The show of love and support from both home and abroad have been quite amazing and truly overwhelming. Most importantly, it means the world to the ailing Eedris, as it undoubtedly represents the required tonic that is most helpful in propelling him to fight and win this battle. We will be forever grateful!

“In conclusion, we humbly implore that the prayers and solidarity continue until we cross this crooked bridge of obstruction with solid faith in God and verifiable medical science.”

May God continue to bless and abide with us all.

Myke Pam

For: Lakreem Entertainment Inc.

