Acclaimed gospel artiste and songwriter, Osinachi Egbu, better known as Sinach has joined the Grammy Recording Academy as a voting member. Voting Membership is for performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, and other creators currently working in the recording industry. Voting Members determine Grammy winners each year.

On how she feels about the feat, the ‘Way Maker’ crooner said: “Thank you Recording Academy. Honoured to be a part”.

Back in 2021, Sinach became the first African gospel music artist to win the Song of the Year at Broadcast Music, Inc., (BMI).Way Maker written by Sinach and published by Capitol CMG was adjudged the most popular song Christian song of the year by BMI. The Song of the Year award is the top accolade from the US-based music company.

In 2020, Way Maker won the Dove Award for Song of the Year, making Sinach the first Nigerian Christian artist to win the award.

Way Maker has been covered by a number of globally acclaimed Christian music artists such as Michael W. Smith, Leeland; Christafari; Passion Worship Bank; Maranda Curtis; and Bethel Music to mention a few.

In May 2020 Sinach also became the first African artist to rise to the top of the Billboard Christian Songwriters chart.

Sinach turned 50 on March 30, 2022. To celebrate her birthday, the music minister travelled to the Dominican Republic in company with her husband and daughter. On arrival in that country, Sinach was received by the Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie and the first lady, Raquel Arbaje.