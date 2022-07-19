 ‘Senate President, look at me now,’ Buhari teases Lawan

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Ahmed Lawan

By Abiodun Busari

It was a hilarious moment at the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, Ltd., as President Muhammadu Buhari pointedly asked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to look at him.

The event, which took place in Abuja, had some top government officials in attendance.

When the President entered, he was welcomed with greetings. However, Lawan seemed distracted.

Read Also: 2023: Yobe Concern Stakeholders back Machina’s refusal to step down for Lawan

So the President, who was on the podium to give his speech, faced Lawan’s direction and said: “The President of the Senate, look at me now.”

There was laugher all round, even as the Senate President rose, bowed to Buhari and then took his seat.

https://fb.watch/emw4gskYRf/

Recall that Lawan was touted as Buhari’s choice of successor. But he lost the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primaries that saw the national leader, Ahmed Tinubu, emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

To further complicate matters, the candidate of the Yobe North senatorial district, Bashir Sheriff Machina, who was supposedly a placeholder, has refused to step down for the Senate President.

Machina’s adamant stance to contest the seat on the party’s ticket has effectively rendered Senator Lawan’s return to the Upper Chamber endangered.

Meanwhile, others who graced the unveiling of NNPC Limited apart Lawan, are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, among other top stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

The transitioning from NNPC Group to NNPC Limited is in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act.

According to the Act, NNPC Limited will run a commercial and profit-focused organisation under the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Vanguard News