By Precious Omere

Smartcard manufacturer, SecureID has applauded the Lagos State government on the re-launch of the State Residents Cards which is set to further enhance seamless delivery of government accomplishments.

According to the group, the re-launch of the Residents Cards is yet another landmark achievement which further showcases Lagos State as a trailblazer among the league of States in the federation.

Founder & Group Managing Director of SecureID Group, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe while commending the State Government said, “SecureID, as one of the strategic partners of this project, is proud of your numerous achievements particularly in the areas of technology and digitization of the State which this project seeks to address. We appreciate the opportunity given to us to provide our expertise, specifically in manufacturing of the card which involves embedding multi-application chip modules, personalization of payment and biometric data and fulfilment of the multi-purpose high security Lagos Residents smart card”, She concluded.

Mrs. Akinkugbe also noted that as a partner, SecureID will remain resolute in her commitment to partner with the state to further develop Lagos State with relevant technology and bespoke digital solutions that will ensure seamless delivery of government promises to the residents of the “Centre of Excellence”.

Speaking on how the Residents Cards will impact government policies and benefit residents Mrs. Akinkugbe noted that the cards will ensure the harmonization of all the unique Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) of the State and enhance the implementation of the state’s Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, THEMES agenda.

RELATED NEWS