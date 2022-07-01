By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency, Dr Alex Egbona, and the various refugee camps Friday, visited the devastated Nko community of Yakurr Local Government of Cross River State to give the the community hope as well as palliatives, following the destruction of their property by soldiers who invaded the town as a result of the shooting of their colleague by an unknown youth.

Apart from cash, Egbona presented bags of rice, garri, cartons of indomie, salt, maggi, bread, water, toiletries as well as palm oil and groundnut oil to the people.

Speaking during the visit, Egbona urged them not to despair as a result of the invasion. He said they should make haste to go back their normal life as the soldiers were no more harassing them.

The lawmaker, who was moved to tears when he sighted the level of destruction in the community said: “as long there is life, just know that there is hope for you.”

He also said: “This avoidable incident is very unfortunate. Please take heart. I have come here to empathise with you on your experience in the hands of soldiers.

“I had made a case for them to withdraw from your community and I am happy to observe that they have pulled out. But just in case you see them on patrol, please don’t panic and don’t do anything unlawful. I have secured their assurance that nobody will be hurt.”

On hand to receive Egbona was Brigadier General Enang Ikagu (tetd) alongside other elders from the community, including a former minister of Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Usani.

They received the cash and other items on behalf of the community, while Egbona personally distributed bread and other perishable gifts to the refugees.