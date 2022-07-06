.

By Fortune Eromosele — KUJE

Arising from the terrorist attack at Kuje prison late Tueday night, soldiers manning strategic checkpoints in and out of the city, have presently blocked motorists from leaving and entering the city.

Passengers were seen alighting from their vehicles trekking back to their homes. A passenger humorously called his wife to “prepare semovita,” for him as there were no movements for the past one hour.

Private vehicle owners and commercial vehicles also made a U-turn back to the city until calm is completely restored.

Areas observed by this correspondent saw, the kuje road leading to the airport road highways blocked, also, the exit route from Kuje leading to Gwagwalada have also been blocked.

Aerial patrols by the Defence Ministry have continued non-stop for the past three hours.

The Nigerian Correctional Service had earlier confirmed that there was an attack on the Custodial Centre in the Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory.

It read, “I wish to confirm that at about 2200hrs, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial Centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control.”