The Police Command in Ebonyi has arrested a suspected fake police officer in the state, Mr Enyi Friday.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesman of the command, in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command on Saturday, July 3, through a coordinated effort with Anyigor Lazarus, the Commander of Ebubeagu Security outfit in Ezza South Local Government Area, apprehended Enyi Friday.

“The suspect, who hails from Umunwagu Idembia community in the area, was impersonating the police.

“The young man, who is not a police officer, was caught wearing the uniform of a Police Corporal, hence his arrest.

“He has been handed over to the State Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation,” Anyanwu explained.

The Spokesman urged the general public to continue to partner with the Police in the statetate, to rid communities of criminal elements.