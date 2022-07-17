.

By Larry Udi

We live in a rapidly changing world” is a catchphrase used so much that you start to forget that we actually do. In reality, we actually do. Our interactions with the changes around us are so passive that we do not consciously pay attention to them. We see change happen, but we hardly recognize it when it materializes.

Can you identify the day e-learning became a standard learning method? The idea of traditional education has changed radically within the last couple of years. Being physically present in a classroom isn’t the only learning possibility anymore. With the advent of the internet and new technologies, you have access to a quality education whenever and wherever you are, as long as you can get online. This is what the Phoenix Project encapsulates.

Accelerate’s Phoenix Project is a learning platform aimed at expanding the creative potential of Nigeria’s youthful population. It aims to fill the existing gap in the creative industry and provide the resources needed for youngsters to thrive. My experience using this e-learning platform has been nothing short of remarkable.

When I signed up, I didn’t envisage I would derive that level of value. I opted for the Business of Entertainment course bundle facilitated by Paul Okeugo co-founder of Chocolate City, Beverley Agbakoba Onyejianya, Isaac Geralds and Omaga Idirigbe. The bundle covers three courses namely the Business of Entertainment, Entertainment Law, Branding and Introduction to Songwriting. The first part has 38 lessons (pre-recorded videos) which can be accessed via mobile and TV.

Apart from the beautiful interface of the Phoenix Project’s e-learning platform, one thing I love about it is the excellent ways the knowledge bundles have been presented. The Film and Production Course Bundle has 27 lessons and it’s facilitated by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Abba Makama and Xavier Ighorodje. While the Social Media for Business Course Bundle has seventy lessons facilitated by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Dapo Osaji, Omaga Idrigbe, Ummeeta Rabiu and Adetoke Oluwo.

A feature that will leave users of this platform marvelled is the depth of the course quality. For the Business of Entertainment bundle, I learnt what it takes to start an entertainment business, the digital revolution, the rise of platforms, and distribution and the challenge of piracy, amongst other topics. One can absorb these learnings within four hours. The beauty of it is that you get to learn at your own pace, at any time from anywhere in the world.

The complexity of the subject matters treated in the modules is rich. The clarity of thought and examples cited are aspects users will be able to relate with. Paul Okeugo in one of the video lessons said: “You cannot make money if you don’t have anything to sell”. Aside from the video lessons, there are also reading materials a student can learn from.

Another trait that makes the Phoenix Project phenomenal is the cost. The beginner level which comprises knowledge areas such as Film and Production, Business of Entertainment, and Social Media for Business can be accessed for free. The average young Nigerian creative or enthusiast has no excuse for gleaning from the learning opportunities on the platform. With a functional internet, a mobile phone, laptop or smart TV, you can learn from the array of proficient facilitators on the platform.

The Phoenix Project’s e-learning platform is user-friendly. It was designed with the learner’s experience in mind. A learner will find the orange and white interface appealing. Logging in is simple, it is easy to navigate around the site and uncomplicated to find relevant knowledge bundles within just a few clicks. Truth is that if an e-learning platform is not easy to use, it won’t be used. Users will easily move on to another easy platform. This isn’t my experience using Phoenix Project.

In conclusion, aside from the fact that the platform lacks e-learning assessments that will aid in the evaluation of the learner’s performance, it is safe to call it a lifeline for Nigerian creatives in this time of youth unemployment.

Larry Udi lives in Lagos State