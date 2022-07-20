Passengers snatch Bolt cab from driver in Calabar

By Emma Una

A Toyota Corolla car registered with Ride Hailing Company, commonly known as Bolt, was on Tuesday night snatched from its driver at Yellow Duke by Atakpa street in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

According to an eyewitness who is also a Bolt Driver, who gave his name as Edah, the car was snatched around 9.30 PM after the hoodlums ordered for the ride to go to Calabar South to pick them up for an outing but ended up snatching the car from the driver.

“Some young men ordered for the ride, shortly after boarding the cab, they brought out guns and threatened to shoot the driver if he does not hand over the car

key to them”

He said the hoodlums who were three in number took the car to a yet-to-be-known destination.

“They fired into the air to scare some residents of the area who attempted to foil their heinous act”.

The affected driver was seen wailing with tears rolling down his cheek lamenting that the car is likely to be dismembered and sold as scrap metal which has become the practice with stolen vehicles in the city.

Meanwhile, it is reported that seventeen (17) bolt cabs have allegedly been snatched from their owners between the months of April to June this year

One of the victims was allegedly stabbed at the Federal Housing axis of the state capital to death and his cab was taken away by the robbers.

Many bolt drivers have abandoned night operations for fear of falling victim to robbers and kidnappers

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said she is not aware of the incident

“We have had reports of such incidents in the past but that of last night has not come to my notice” she stated