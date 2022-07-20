Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship election in the state is prepared to seek legal means to upturn the results in his favour.

Reall candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared winner of the Osun governorship held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Adeleke polled PDP 403,371 to defeat Oyetola and the APC with 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729

Speaking on Oyetola’s preparation for legal action against Adeleke’s victory, Kunle Adegoke, a senior advocate who is a member of Oyetola’s legal team revealed to Vanguard that 50 lawyers have indicated interest to join the case.

“We are still studying the election results, working on the legal grounds, and building evidence to challenge Adeleke’s declaration as governor-elect; as we speak, about 50 lawyers have indicated interest to join us.” He said.

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Diran Odeyemi, had earlier told Vanguard that any aggrieved politician who plans to take legal action against the victory of the Osun State governor-elect, Adeleke, is giving money to lawyers for an academic exercise.

“An average Nigerian politician doesn’t accept defeat until they get to the Supreme Court.

“So if anybody is still arguing or going to court over primary election that has been conducted, and as a matter of fact it’s now at the Appeal Court as you put it, with the overwhelming support of the people of Osun State, you will realise or agree with me that the person is just giving his money to legal people to just for academic exercise.

“We are not bothered. An average politician in Nigerian doesn’t accept defeat; we don’t have the spirit of sportsmanship.

“If you tell them that, they will tell you “but we are not playing football.”