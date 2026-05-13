Osun 2026: Adeleke ‘ll lose in Ijesaland, odds favour us — APC

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo



The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Osun-East Senatorial District Campaign Council, Prince Thomas Ogungbangbe, has declared that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s political strongholds across the state have shifted in favour of APC ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Ogungbangbe who is also aspiring for the senate seat of Osun-East senatorial district, while addressing party supporters at Iloko-Ijesa after incumbent councillors and ward party chairmen in Ife/Ijesa endorsed him for the ticket, noted that defeat is imminent for Accord Party in August 15th, 2026 poll.

He contended against the claim by the ruling Accord Party to secure victory in the senatorial district, saying, “growing support for the APC in several local governments signals that the state want a progressive government that will be led by AMBO.

“Since APC took over at the federal level there are changes, most of the strong grassroots politicians of either PDP or Accord Party have ported and move to our own winning camp, most of their stronghold is already broken, we retain the success at this point.

“We are not for comedy in governance this time, we want purposeful government that is why we are presenting someone who is serious minded, we back AMBO who will do what is expected within the communities here which the current government has neglected. Adeleke’s strongholds has shifted for our favor and if you take opinion poll in this district it is 70/30.”

He berated Adeleke for neglecting the district in the last three years of his administration, assuring that Oyebamiji will prioritise good infrastructural development in the state.

Speaking about his endorsement for senate ticket of APC in Osun West by party leaders of the district, he said, “I have been within the party and around the community for about 21 years this made me to know the yearning of our people, the gaps that are persistent in the representation that we’ve had in the past and also have the ability to improve on the things done so far.

“This form part of the reasons all the councilors in Ife/Ijesa come together to endorse me for the ticket of our party. They believe in my capacity to deliver quality representation.”

The Chairman, Osun State Forum of Councillors, Hon. Ismail Fafiyebi, described Ogungbangbe has someone with capacity, hence, the vote of confidence being passed on him.

Also, Chairman of Osun APC wards chairmen, Chief Ojeleye Emmanuel, expressed readiness to mobilise party members to vote for him during the forthcoming primary.

Vanguard News