File image of Governor Akeredolu weeping at the funeral of Owo massacre victims.

•We’re prepared to fight our common enemies

•… as Akeredolu tells monarchs to protect domains

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

TRADITIONAL rulers in Ondo State, yesterday, lamented that the recent massacre of 50 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo area of the state, left them with a bitter pill, just as they vowed to fight criminals terrorising the state.

Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who spoke during his inauguration as the Chairman of the state’s Council of Obas, by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, promised to join hands with the state government in the fight against the common enemies of the state and the people.

Read Also: Owo massacre: We’re determined to dislodge criminals hiding in our forest reserves — Amotekun

Oba Aladelusi said: “Though, the Owo massacre left us with a bitter pill, we are, however, consoled with the fact that you are resolute that we will not yield any part of our territory in Ondo State and Yorubaland to these hoodlums and criminals.

“Today, the roles of the traditional institutions in fighting crime, maintenance of peace, mediation between the government and her employees, mediation through alternative dispute resolution among others have continued to become more prominent and increasing in recent times.

“It is obvious that the royal fathers play crucial roles in curbing crimes and other social vices occasioned by the rising insecurity and its attendant effects in our country.

“We are indeed proud of this feat and we urge you to sustain the mutual relationship between Amotekun agency and the traditional rulers towards ensuring the safety of our communities.

“I wish to urge them not to rest until victory is achieved and we can all sleep with our two eyes closed. The royal fathers will be readily available as a partner in progress in this regard.”

Akeredolu tells monarchs to protect domains

Earlier, Governor Akeredolu, who hailed the monarchs for joining hands with his administration in addressing the challenges of insecurity, also encouraged them to do more to secure their respective domains against criminals.

The governor said: “The State Council of Obas has, in recent years, built for itself a robust relationship with the government through its steadfastness, loyalty, sacrifice and commitment to its statutory roles.”

Vanguard News