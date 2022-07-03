Osun election: APC govt has broken jinx, eliminated curse on Ila, says Orangun

•Monarch others reaffirm support for Oyetola

Barely 15 days to the Osun governorship election, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdul-Wahab Kayode Oyedotun, has declared his support for the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, saying he has performed excellently well within the pace of three and a half years he has been running the affairs of the State.



The monarch acknowledged the tremendous support of the progressive government for the people of Ila, saying it is worthy of note that ‘APC government has broken jinx of impossibility and eliminated curse of retrogression on Ila and the indigenes.



This is even as Oyetola averred that God has manifested his re-election and revealed to him to continue to administer the affairs of the State for a second term, saying, ‘I have divine guidance to seek re-election and continue my good works.’



Orangun spoke in his palace while receiving Oyetola and members of his re-election campaign council who were on a campaign trail to Ila Federal Constituency.



Oyedotun acknowledged the socio-economic advancement and landmark developments the ancient town had witnessed under the progressive government, promising that they would reciprocate the good gesture by voting massively for Oyetola.



“The great things we have witnessed under the progressives had never happened before. There’s no doubt in the fact that we have benefitted tremendously from the progressive government over the years”, the monarch said.



“It is on record that APC government has broken the jinx of impossibility, eliminated curse of retrogression on Ila and as well placed us in our rightful position. If we are to start mentioning them, we will not leave this place, but the fact remains that this government has been very favourable to us”.



Corroborating the gesture, Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, assured the governor of the readiness of his subjects to vote for APC in the town.



In their separate remarks, Asaooni Adimula of Ora Igbomina, Oba Joshua Tinuoye Atolagbe, and Akesin of Ora Igbomina, Oba Samuel Olaoye Idowu, assured the Governor of their readiness to support him and implore their subjects to vote for him in the next governorship election in the State.



In his remarks, Oyetola said God has revealed to him to continue to govern the state, hence, his resolve to seek re-election.