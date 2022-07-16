.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Governorship Candidate, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cast his vote at exactly 8.50 a.m at Ward 2 polling Unit 9 in Ede North Local Government area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BVAS initially rejected the thumb print of Adeleke.

He later went through the facial recognition before he was able to vote.

Adeleke, shortly after voting, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making the accreditation processes and voting smooth and easy.

He said that the election was so far peaceful, expressing confidence of winning after the whole exercise and becoming the next Governor of Osun.

Adeleke, also commended the security personnel for their commitment toward ensuring the safety of lives and property in the ongoing governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship election is taking place in all the 30 local government areas of Osun with 3,763 polling units and 332 registration areas.

Also, Ede North has a total registered voters of 71, 750 for the governorship election, with 151 polling units and 11 registration areas.

Also, Ede South has 54, 880 registration voters, with 89 polling units and 10 registration areas.