By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala became the first player, both men and women, to win the CAF Player of the Year award five times when she was announced winner on Thursday. Only Perpetua Nkwocha, Yaya Toure and Samuel Eto come close with four.

She beat Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Inter Milan) and Zambia international Grace Chanda (Zambia and BIIK Kazygurt) to the award.

The 27-year-old was recognised for the role she played in Barcelona’s league title winning season where he scored twnety goals and emerged the top scorer in the league despite being on the sidelines for a long period of time due to injury.

She led the charge for a treble – the Spanish Women’s Super Cup, Copa de la Reina and the Primera Division.

Injury also hampered Oshoala’s outing on the international stage. Having missed qualifiers and international friendlies for the Super Falcons, she was ruled out of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with just one game into the tournament.

She is the fourth Nigerian woman after Mercy Akide (2001), Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010 & 2011) and Cynthia Uwak (2006 & 2007) to win the most priced continental football award.