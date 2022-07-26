By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A member of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo has urged the federal government to overhaul the basic education sector in the country I order to boost the standard and quality of education.

Olododo, who is also the Chairman House Committee on National planning and Economic development, made the remark in Ilorin, while speaking with journalists during the committee oversight function to the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) examination at Government Secondary School, Amule, and Romechis International School, all in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The lawmaker said that the relevance of basic education to the growth of education in the country cannot be overemphasised hence the need for the Federal government to urgently commence the overhauling.

“When people of the country have access to quality of education at basic level, there is propensity that there would be a greater result in the other levels of education.

“That is why the federal government must make it a main priority to ensure that development of basic education take a major priority so as to move the standard of education forward in the country.

“So, the federal government must seriously overhaul this sector in order to secure the future of Nigeria, because without good education, we can’t go anywhere as a country.”

Olododo, who also represent Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency of the state at the lower chamber stated that, the Committee on basic education of the national assembly are working round the clock to ensure that all necessary amendments that are needed to move basic education forward are done.

He noted that the basic education if well reviewed, would bring much desired result that would change the education sector for better.

Olododo, who called for more training and retraining of teachers at primary level stated that such development would complement the growth of basic education in the country.

He also stressed the need for the rehabilitation of dilapidated infrastructures at the basic level of education so as to boost the academic excellence of the pupils.

He pointed out further that “The recent visit of the basic education committee to Gombe and Kaduna states have set a new agenda that all other states should emulate in view of the massive development that happened at the basic level of education in the two affected states.

Olododo therefore urged all other states of the federation to rise up to the development of basic education so as to move the education sector in the country forward.

Vanguard News