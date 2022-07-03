Atiku Abubakar

A youth group, Organisation for Global Youths Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative ,OGYPEDI, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to do everything within his powers to unify the PDP first before thinking of unifying Nigeria.

The group’s National Coordinator, Mr. Japhet Omene, said this in a statement. According to him, it is glaring to everyone that the PDP is in disarray due to the outcome of the choice of Vice President by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

His words:”It was expected that by now Alhaji Abubakar ought to be working round the clock to ensure the pacification of the aggrieved members of his party.

“This is the same man who is saying he wants to unify Nigeria. It is obvious he can’t unify Nigeria if he can not unify his party because a man can not give what he does not have. Nigerians are watching and are taking note of events and how they are unfolding.

“2023 will not be business as usual. If anyone thinks he can behave as he likes and can rely on vote-buying or ethnic sentiments to secure political offices, such a person should brace up for the shock of his life.

“Let me categorically state without mincing words that such intentions and acts shall be met with surprises and consequences. Nigerians mean business in their bid to effect positive change in 2023. As far as the average Nigerian is concerned, the sun has risen.”