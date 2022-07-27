.

Comrade Daniel Onjeh , immediate past Chairman, Governing Board, PRODA and the All Progressives Congress, ÀPC, 2023 Benue South Senatorial candidate has said that a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe is a man of vision and foresight.

According to Com. onjeh, Ogbe is a rock upon which many in Benue South lean. He also referred to the APC chieftains as an oracle to which people flock for counsel and direction.

In a message signed by the senatorial candidate in celebration of the former Minister’s birthday, Onjeh said:

“On behalf of myself, my family, and the good people of Benue South, I wish to felicitate with a most distinguished son of Idomaland, the Right Honorable Audu Ogbeh, Second Republic Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, and Minister of Communications and Steel Development.

“The most accomplished gentleman was also the National Chairman of the PDP and a Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in Buhari’s first term.

“A loving father, a great teacher, and a leader of men, Audu Ogbeh is a principled politician, a staunch APC leader, a patriotic nationalist, a kind mentor, and a friend to all. The multi-linguist playwright speaks several languages including French. He is also a member of the Eisenhower Exchange Fellowship Incorporated.

“Audu Ogbeh is a man of vision and foresight. He is a rock upon which many in Benue South lean, an oracle to which people flock for counsel and direction. I pray that God Almighty grants him many more years of health, happiness, and wealth.

“Once again, I wish him a happy 75th birthday anniversary,” he wrote

RELATED NEWS