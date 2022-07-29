.

By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, will hold his first crusade in Nigeria in the city of Jos, Plateau State.

Reports revealed that the popular Prophet nicknamed ‘Ndaboski Bahose and Liquid Metal’, had only held crusades outside the country but not in Nigeria.

Coming to Jos however for a crusade is the sole efforts of a Billionaire businessman, Amb. Nelson Mkparu, of NELMACO Global Resources, manufacturer of the only indigenous PVC Pipes and Boreholes in Nigeria.

Stressing that it is part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to the Plateau citizens, Mkparu said it took God’s intervention for the man of God to accept to hold a crusade in Jos after persuading him for almost two years.

“Nobody believed that Odumeje would be coming to Jos. People who know him have mocked me saying that he will not come. Prominent Nigerians have tried in futility to invite him to their States to hold crusades.

“I can tell you that this can only be God and it indicates that God is about to do something in Jos on the 28th of August 2022, when people witnesses financial miracles, healing from diseases and a general turnaround especially from the incessant bloodbath that has engulfed Plateau”, Mkparu said.

Our correspondent reports that Odumeje’s ministry strives mostly in the ‘signs and wonders he performs during Church service. He has severally told the world how he began his ministry in 1996 at the age of 18 when God called him while he was trading in Onitsha.

In one of the Church services he said: “It all started in 1996 when I was selling polythene bags in Onitsha, Anambra state. My mother was mounting pressure on me, telling me stories about Jesus Christ and how He wanted me to serve Him. I was resisting the calling, wondering how a young man like myself would be armed with the Bible, preaching on the streets, when I was supposed to be making money like other young men. I asked my mother to tell Jesus who had been appearing to her to come and arrest me, without which I would not succumb to the calling”, he said.

Odumeje in most of his vigils, members spent time testifying of miracles on how God healed their affliction after coming in contact with the man of God.

He had severally referred to himself as ‘Indaboski Bahose’, ‘the lion himself’, ‘the fighter’, ‘the war’, ‘the liquid metal’, ‘lebadu’, ‘seplae’, ‘lamonde’, and ‘Radical prophet’.

Indaboski has made it clear to his congregation that he is neither a comedian nor a showman as being addressed on social media, adding that he will spend time praying for Plateau, the State Government and government officials, our reporter said.

RELATED NEWS