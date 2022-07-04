One of the graduands receiving her start-up kits from Dr. Damsa

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 123 graduands of the N-Skills training of the National Social Investments Programme, NSIP, in Benue state have received their start-up kits from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The beneficiaries receive the tools after being trained on smart phone repairs and servicing in Makurdi.

Performing the ceremony at the end of the training, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq noted that the programme was part of the strategy of the Federal Government to tackle unemployment in the country.

Represented by the Benue State Focal Person of the NSIP, Dr. Terris Damsa, the Minister urged the beneficiaries to utilize the knowledge and skills from the training to improve their streams of income.

She further charged them to be creative and innovative enough to progress from repairs and servicing of phones to becoming dealers and distributors of smart phones and eventually manufacturers of phones in the future.

According to her, “the programme is designed to kit/tool unemployed Nigerian youths and also develop their competences in order to become gainfully employed and by so doing improve their livelihood.

“It is also consistent with the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

The Training Consultant, Alhaji Muhammed Adams while commending the conduct of the beneficiaries from Benue State, encouraged them to put the start-up packs given them to good use.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the start-up packs to the beneficiaries by the State Focal Person.